Remember when the Philadelphia Eagles' long snapper Jon Dorenos became a national star last summer?

The football player-turned-famous magician took the star turn on "America's Got Talent." So who's the next Dorenos?

The NBC reality show returns to Philadelphia this weekend as auditions for Season 12 kick off. Hundreds of hopefuls are gathering at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City on Saturday and Sunday.

Other cities are Chicago, Austin, Texas, Cleveland, Ohio, Jacksonville, Florida, Las Vegas, New York City, Charleston, South Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee and Los Angeles.

For more information about your chance at fame, go to www.AGTauditions.com.