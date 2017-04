The 25th Anniversary Wawa Welcome America! Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July is featuring musical pioneer and "the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Mary J. Blige. Blige will headline for the first time.



This year, the free concert on the parkway will begin at 7 p.m. and, the festivities will be broadcast LIVE on NBC10, NBC10.com and Telemundo62.



So who will be playing Wawa Welcome America this year?