Whitehall Township Officer Shot Responding to Burglary

A Whitehall Township Police Officer was shot overnight. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is following the story and the police activity outside a home on the 4700 block of Main Street in the Lehigh County neighborhood.

A Whitehall Township police officer is recovering and in stable condition after being shot overnight while responding to a burglary.

The officer was shot around 3 a.m. while responding to a burglary in progress at 4711 Main Street in Whitehall Township, a residential area of Lehigh County.

Multiple agencies including Pennsylvania State Police and Allentown Police responded to the scene to assist the Whitehall Township Police Department.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and assisting agencies have scheduled a press conference for this afternoon.









This story is developing. Check back for details as the story unfolds.