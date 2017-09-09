Whitehall Township Officer Shot Responding to Burglary - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Whitehall Township Officer Shot Responding to Burglary

By Amanda Johncola and Anastasia Weckerly

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Whitehall Township Police Officer was shot overnight. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is following the story and the police activity outside a home on the 4700 block of Main Street in the Lehigh County neighborhood.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Whitehall Township police officer is recovering and in stable condition after being shot overnight while responding to a burglary.

    The officer was shot around 3 a.m. while responding to a burglary in progress at 4711 Main Street in Whitehall Township, a residential area of Lehigh County.

    Multiple agencies including Pennsylvania State Police and Allentown Police responded to the scene to assist the Whitehall Township Police Department.

    Police have a suspect in custody. 

    The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and assisting agencies have scheduled a press conference for this afternoon.



    This story is developing. Check back for details as the story unfolds.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices