Whitehall Township Officer Shot Responding to Burglary

A Whitehall Township police officer is recovering and in stable condition after being shot overnight while responding to a burglary.
The officer was shot around 3 a.m. while responding to a burglary in progress at 4711 Main Street in Whitehall Township, a residential area of Lehigh County.
Multiple agencies including Pennsylvania State Police and Allentown Police responded to the scene to assist the Whitehall Township Police Department.
Police have a suspect in custody.
The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and assisting agencies have scheduled a press conference for this afternoon.
This story is developing. Check back for details as the story unfolds.
Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago