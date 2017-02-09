What's Your Favorite Snow Day Recipe? | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Snow Moves Out, Shoveling Begins
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

What's Your Favorite Snow Day Recipe?

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brian Fili
    Madison and Brianna in Aston PA Having Hot Chocolate and Cookies in their Igloo

    The day before a snow storm hits, it's inevitable; people flock to the store to stock up on the essentials: milk, bread, eggs, shovels and rock salt. 

    Cheltenham Township decided to have some fun with the french toast ingredients and posted a special "public service announcement" for residents.

    NBC10's Tracy Davidson is know for her healthy eating and recipes, as you can see on her instagram account, but did you know her favorite snow day recipe is a sweet treat?

    Tracy tells us that her favorite treat on a snow day is brownies with peanut butter cups.

    What is your favorite recipe for a snow day?

    Grab an Onion: Simple Snow HacksGrab an Onion: Simple Snow Hacks

    The "Today" show's Jeff Rossen checked in with NBC10 Philadelphia to share some of his hacks for dealing with the winter weather, including using an onion on your windshield.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices