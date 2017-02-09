What's Your Favorite Snow Day Recipe?

Madison and Brianna in Aston PA Having Hot Chocolate and Cookies in their Igloo

The day before a snow storm hits, it's inevitable; people flock to the store to stock up on the essentials: milk, bread, eggs, shovels and rock salt.

Cheltenham Township decided to have some fun with the french toast ingredients and posted a special "public service announcement" for residents.

NBC10's Tracy Davidson is know for her healthy eating and recipes, as you can see on her instagram account, but did you know her favorite snow day recipe is a sweet treat?

Veggies and roasted carrot hummus after a work-out. Perfect combo! Thanks healthy food fairy! @staciahalfpenny #veggies #plantbased A photo posted by Tracy Davidson (@tracydavidsonnbc10) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Tracy tells us that her favorite treat on a snow day is brownies with peanut butter cups.

What is your favorite recipe for a snow day?

