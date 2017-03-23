Western Pennsylvania House Leveled By Apparent Expolosion | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Western Pennsylvania House Leveled By Apparent Expolosion

    WPXI

    Firefighters and police responded to an apparent house explosion in Moon Township in western Pennsylvania Thursday.

    The call to 911 was made just before 4 p.m. 

    The home was on Convair Drive, which is just off of University Boulevard. 

    WPXI reporter Renee Kaminski reports the house was leveled. There's a lot of smoke in the air in the area surrounding the home. It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt. 

    A neighbor told Kaminski that the two people who live in the home were not there at the time of the explosion.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
