Firefighters and police responded to an apparent house explosion in Moon Township in western Pennsylvania Thursday.

The call to 911 was made just before 4 p.m.

The home was on Convair Drive, which is just off of University Boulevard.

WPXI reporter Renee Kaminski reports the house was leveled. There's a lot of smoke in the air in the area surrounding the home. It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt.

A neighbor told Kaminski that the two people who live in the home were not there at the time of the explosion.