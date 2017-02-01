A school bus driver died from his injuries after he crashed into trees while students were on board in West Windsor, New Jersey.

The 73-year-old man was driving seven West Windsor-Plainsboro High School students on Zaitz Farm Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the vehicle. The school bus struck a tree branch and then struck another tree before finally stopping off the roadway.

Responding medics took the driver to the University Medical Center at Princeton Plainsboro where he later died from his injuries. Police have not released the driver’s identity but say he was a resident of Monroe Township, New Jersey. They also say he may have had a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the school bus.

One of the students on the bus, a 14-year-old girl, said she felt pain in her wrist and hand area but declined medical attention at the scene. No other students were injured.