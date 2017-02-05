Friends and family are mourning a community organizer who was found shot to death inside her West Philadelphia home Friday night.

Winifred “Winnie” Harris, 65, was found unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of her home on the 300 block of N. Holly Street Friday shortly after 8:20 p.m. Police say Harris was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic at 8:57 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

Harris was the acting executive director and volunteer coordinator for UC Green, a program that provides maintenance to around 500 trees and public spaces throughout Philadelphia.