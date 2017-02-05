Community Organizer Found Shot to Death Inside West Philadelphia Home | NBC 10 Philadelphia
AMBER ALERT: 
2-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Pennsylvania
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Community Organizer Found Shot to Death Inside West Philadelphia Home

Winnie Harris was the acting executive director and volunteer coordinator for UC Green, a program that provides maintenance to around 500 trees and public spaces throughout Philadelphia.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Joe Shapiro/Philadelphia Inquirer

    Friends and family are mourning a community organizer who was found shot to death inside her West Philadelphia home Friday night.

    Winifred “Winnie” Harris, 65, was found unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of her home on the 300 block of N. Holly Street Friday shortly after 8:20 p.m. Police say Harris was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic at 8:57 p.m.

    No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

    Harris was the acting executive director and volunteer coordinator for UC Green, a program that provides maintenance to around 500 trees and public spaces throughout Philadelphia.

    Published 33 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices