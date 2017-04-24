Police are searching for a robber who they say attacked an elderly couple while armed with a razor blade near 61st and Market streets last Wednesday. They released surveillance video of the suspect.

A robber followed an elderly man home and then attacked him as well as his wife before stealing his lottery tickets in West Philadelphia last week.

The 86-year-old victim was walking home after leaving a fruit market and lottery store at 2:30 p.m. back on April 19 when he was approached by an unidentified man near 61st and Market streets, police said. The suspect asked the man where the money was while holding a razor blade. The victim ignored him however and continued walking home unaware that the suspect was following him.

When the victim walked into his home the suspect followed him inside and attacked him from behind, knocking him down and punching him several times in the face, police said. The victim’s 83-year-old wife walked into the room and the suspect grabbed her by the neck. The victim frisked the elderly man and stole between $50 to $60 worth of lottery tickets from his pants pocket and then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark hooded zip-up sweatshirt with a lime green t-shirt underneath, black knit hat and dark jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.