A man is in the hospital after he was shot several times by police officers during a traffic stop in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police say officers stopped the unidentified man’s vehicle on 21st Street and Chelten Avenue at 8:34 p.m. During the stop, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers. The officers opened fire and struck the man several times. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say they recovered the man’s gun at the scene. They continue to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

