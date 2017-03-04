Child, Parents Injured in West Oak Lane House Fire

A couple and their child were injured during a house fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia Saturday evening.

The fire started at a home on the 6500 block of N. Bouvier Street around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters from 11 fire companies responded to the scene and rescued a child from a bedroom on the second floor of the home and the child's parents from the first floor.

Officials say the child is in critical but stable condition while the parents are stable and are expected to be released.

