A nationwide pharmacy chain is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of an armed robber who fought with an employee opening up a Chester County store Friday morning.

The attack in the vestibule of the Rite Aid on Phoenixville Pike in West Goshen around 6:40 a.m. left the employee hurt, said West Goshen police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect – described by investigators as a man standing between 5-feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing between 180 to 190 pounds who wore a black hoodie and sunglasses – attack the employee just moments after the worker lifted the security gate and deactivated the alarm. A struggle ensued as they entered the store.

The suspect then forced the worker to open the safe at gunpoint, said police. The suspect filled up a plastic Rite Aid bag with cash then fled the scene on foot after knocking the employee down, said investigators.

The injured worker was treated at an area hospital and released, said police.

Rite Aid offered a $5,000 reward for information leading the robber’s arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Goshen Police Department at (610) 696-7400.

Armed robberies are rare in West Goshen where only two were reported in 2016. In total there were 140 robberies throughout Chester County last year, according to state Uniformed Crime Report information.