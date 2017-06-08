Pennsylvania State Police say a man appeared to kill himself after shooting three other people inside a Weis Market in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers found the bodies of three males and one female inside, along with one witness.

Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.

Exclusive Trying to Stop Suicides as Social Media Explodes

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

