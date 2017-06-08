Murder-Suicide in Pennsylvania Supermarket Leaves 4 Dead | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
Talking About Suicide May Be Key to Stoppi...
logo_philly_2x

Murder-Suicide in Pennsylvania Supermarket Leaves 4 Dead

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pennsylvania State Police say a man appeared to kill himself after shooting three other people inside a Weis Market in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

    Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

    Troopers found the bodies of three males and one female inside, along with one witness.

    Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

    Top News: Gunmen Storm Iran's Parliament

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No names have been released.

    SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices