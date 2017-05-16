Wawa wants to recognize heroes in the community giving away $80,000 in grants.

The Wawa Foundation is asking people to share heroic stories about the work being done by Philadelphia-area non-profits "serving the greater Philadelphia area by assisting others and building stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth."

The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant with three runner-ups getting $10,000 each. The winners being announced on July 4th at the Wawa Welcome America festivities, said Wawa.

“The Wawa Welcome America! Festival is built around activities and events celebrating the everyday heroes who have made our country and city great, so we are thrilled to present the second annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award during this very appropriate time,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.



Complete the online registration form and share a video of 4 minutes or less to sumbit your nomination. The deadline for entries is May 21.

You can also see the stories of last year's winner and finalists.

NBC10 and NBC10’s parent company Comcast are partners in Wawa Welcome America.

