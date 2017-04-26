Wawa Wednesdays Brings NBC10 Mornings Team to Chadds Ford | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Wawa Wednesdays Brings NBC10 Mornings Team to Chadds Ford

By Dan Stamm

    Wawa plans to renovate all of its stores built before 2010, NBC10's Jessica Boyington has the details on the big build.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    Tracy Davidson, Vai Sikahema and Jessica Boyington took the #NBC10Mornings show on the road for the first Wawa Wednesday.

    The first stop on the months-long tour was the convenience store on Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

    Vai and Tracy handed out free cups of coffee while traffic reporter Jessica Boyington offered to was windshields and even pump gas (a strange act for a Jersey Girl). There was a DJ and Wawa mascot Wally Goose even made an appearance.

    More stops on the tour (next week the team will be at the Wawa along White Horse Pike in Barrington, Camden County) are coming so stay tuned.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
