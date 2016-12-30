Upper Darby police want to identify these two women in a hot coffee attack on Wawa employees

A woman and her friends walked into a Delaware County Wawa, she threw hot coffee at employees then they walked away laughing.

The woman deliberately attacked employees at the Wawa along 69th Street in Upper Darby late Thursday night, said Upper Darby Police.

Police posted photos of the accused attacker and one of her friends on Facebook. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood shared details of the attack with Philly.com.

"She takes the coffee and heaves it at them," he told Philly.com. "What would cause somebody to do something so mean, so hateful and evil is beyond me."

A man and two women working at the store were treated at the scene, said police.

Chitwood told Philly.com that the attacker -- wearing a gray hoodie -- laughed with two friends before leaving the store.

Police asked anyone with information to call 610-734-7693.