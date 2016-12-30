Woman Attacks Delco Wawa Employees With hot Coffee: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Woman Attacks Delco Wawa Employees With hot Coffee: Police

Upper Darby police want to ID women in hot coffee attack on Wawa employees

By NBC10 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Upper Darby Police Department
    Upper Darby police want to identify these two women in a hot coffee attack on Wawa employees

    A woman and her friends walked into a Delaware County Wawa, she threw hot coffee at employees then they walked away laughing.

    The woman deliberately attacked employees at the Wawa along 69th Street in Upper Darby late Thursday night, said Upper Darby Police.

    Police posted photos of the accused attacker and one of her friends on Facebook. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood shared details of the attack with Philly.com.

    "She takes the coffee and heaves it at them," he told Philly.com. "What would cause somebody to do something so mean, so hateful and evil is beyond me."

    A man and two women working at the store were treated at the scene, said police.

    Chitwood told Philly.com that the attacker -- wearing a gray hoodie -- laughed with two friends before leaving the store.

    Police asked anyone with information to call 610-734-7693.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices