A manager is recovering after he was stabbed by a customer inside a South Philadelphia Wawa store Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the ordeal began when a 46-year-old customer started arguing with the 43-year-old manager inside the Wawa on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 10:38 a.m. The customer then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the manager twice in the left arm.

The suspect fled the scene but was captured by police at Mountain Street and Moyamensing Avenue, investigators said. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

The manager was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.