Man Forcibly Kisses Woman in Wawa Parking Lot: Police

Police arrested a Montgomery County man accused of kissing a woman against her will in a Wawa parking lot earlier this year.

A woman told police she was in the parking lot of the Wawa on 1601 Valley Forge Road in Lansdale back on April 12 when a man, identified by investigators as Mazen Salfit, of Lansdale, grabbed her by the right arm, pulled her close to his vehicle and began to kiss her against her will, forcing his tongue inside her mouth.

Salfit is charged with indecent assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and released on $45,000 bail.







