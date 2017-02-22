Wawa Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Lottery Machine Key

A lottery player looking to get lucky at a Philadelphia Wawa wound up a theft suspect.

Philadelphia Police put out surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of catching the man seen grabbing a key to the Pennsylvania Lottery machine inside the convenience store at Erie Avenue and L Street in Philadelphia’s neighborhood Juniata Park neighborhood.

The man can be seen entering Wawa around 10 a.m. Monday and purchasing some lottery tickets after lacing two cups of coffee on top of the adjacent ATM. He then took the key, which was left in the lock on the side of the machine, and paid for some merchandise at the county before leaving the store with his bag and coffee in hand, police said.

Investigators described the man as being in his 30s, having a beard and wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and a black cap with a lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia Police.