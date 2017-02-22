WATCH: Philly Rapper Releases Ode to Wawa Hoagies

A local rapper's ode to the Wawa hoagie is going viral. NBC10 spoke to Aaron Out about his "Wawa Hoagies" rap song.

When Philadelphia rapper Aaron Out was trying to think of the topic for his first song, he turned to his stomach for inspiration.

“I was really hungry one day and I had a long day at work,” he said. “I went to Wawa and I was like, ‘Everyone loves Wawa.’ So I thought I might as well pay homage to it, make a little ode to Hoagies.”

Out’s song “Wawa Hoagies” has been gaining momentum online ever since it was posted on YouTube Monday. In less than a week it has over 27,000 views and counting.

“The feedback’s been incredible,” he said. “It’s so positive.”

Out told NBC10 his favorite Wawa foods are the turkey classic, chicken cheesesteak and chicken sandwich. He also hasn’t let becoming a vegan stop him from going back to Wawa.

“I go there on a daily routine,” he said. “I get my iced teas, my drinks. They have so much stuff I can eat regardless of my diet.”

As his song continues to grow in popularity, he’s hoping someone from Wawa eventually takes notice.

“I hope they see it and they like it,” he said. “Where ever they want to take it. If they want to reach out to me that would be awesome. But yeah, I just hope they enjoy it and the CEO appreciates it.”

Check out the video below. Warning. Neither the video nor song are safe for work.

