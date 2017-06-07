Philadelphia Police released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old man inside a Wawa restroom.

Video released Wednesday shows the suspect wearing a dark-colored tank top with a red pocket, blue shorts and light-color sneakers entering the convenience store at 3901 Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond neighborhood around 2:35 a.m. on April 14.

The suspect followed the victim into a restroom where he sexually assaulted him, police said.

After the assault the suspect got into the passenger side of a blue four-door Honda or Mazda sedan and drove off, investigators said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-6853251 or 3252.



