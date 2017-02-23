After months of growing anticipation, Wawa fans in South Florida can now mark their calendars with a grand opening date: March 23.

The family-owned chain of convenience stores announced opening dates for three of its South Florida locations, in a "Save the Date" distributed on Thursday.

The company has not yet released any details on which stores will participate in the triple grand opening, but more details will be released ahead of the opening celebration.

Wawa celebrated the opening of its 100th Florida store last November, and says it has plans to open 25-30 stores every year throughout the state over the next several years.