 Water Main Break Floods Street in Abington Township | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Water Main Break Floods Street in Abington Township

By David Chang

9 minutes ago

Crews are working to fix a water main break that flooded a street in Abington Township.

More Photo Galleries
Fire Destroys Barn in Lehigh Township
Blog: Rainy, Cooler Days on Tap
Connect With Us
AdChoices