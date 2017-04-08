An investigation is underway after a vandal carved a swastika on one vehicle and damaged three others in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday police responded to reports of criminal mischief on the 600 block of E. Street Road, the 600 block of Parmentier Road and the 500 block of Cavalcade Lane. Police say one vehicle on Parmentier Road had a slashed front passenger tire and broken passenger side mirror.

Three vehicles on E. Street Road were vandalized as well. One vehicle had a broken tail light and driver side mirror, another had a broken driver side mirror and a third had a slashed rear driver side tire and a swastika carved into the paint above the tire.

Police also say two mailboxes were damaged on Cavalcade Lane.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the vandalism, please call the Warminster Police Department at 215-672-1000.