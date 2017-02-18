Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for the long weekend, and people in the area are getting ready. NBC10 Delaware Bureau Reporter Tim Furlong shows us what you can look forward to this President's Day weekend around the region.

Instead of feeling like winter, he temperatures are increasing and beautiful weather is in the forecast for this President’s Day weekend.

There’s no need to stay inside, with spring-like weather, be sure to check out these events happening in our area.

New Jersey:

It's Polar Bear Weekend in Sea Isle, New Jersey. A full weekend events is scheduled around the Polar Bear Plunge, which won't feel as icy thanks to the unusual warm weather. For more details, visit the Sea Ise NJ website.

The Atlantic City Convention Center is hosting the 22nd Annual Atlantic City RV & Camping Show. This show is the place to discover the all new RV, campground and travel products 2017 has to offer. Visit GSevents.com for more.

If you're looking for something action-packed, the U.S. Fusal Northeast Regional Championship is taking over the Wildwoods Convention Center all weekend. For more information on the international indoor soccer events, click here.

Looking for that next collectible? Visit the Cape May Convention Hall for the Crafts and Collectibles Show. The center will be the place to find the region's most sought-after collectables all weekend long.

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia has a lot of events for the long weekend. Residents of Manayunk and Roxborough can expect travel delays due to a Mardi Gras celebration for the annual Mummers Parade. From 11-1 on Saturday, 16 Mummers String Bands will be playing their stand out tunes down Main Street in Manayunk, beginning at Shurs Lane.

Performance lovers will have the chance to see the Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus in Philadelphia for the last time before they close the big top for good. For more information, visit 'The Greatest Show on Earth's' website.

If you're still clinging onto that winter feeling, head up to Camelback Ski Resort and hit the slopes, or stay in the city and make your way to the Blue Cross River Rink for some ice skating.

If you're looking for a little unusual fun, make your way to XFinity Live Saturday afternoon to watch the 'Cupid Undie Run'-- a 'brief' fun-run that benenfits the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Longwood Gardens is showcasing their 'Orchid Extravaganza' that runs through March. Adults will love the stunning flower displays and kids will love February's 'OrKID Day' on Monday. Curious kids will have fun exploring the Conservatory on a quest to discover orchids and collect stamps along the way. For more information, visit the Longwood Gardens website.

Delaware:

Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna is parterning with Harvest Ridge Winery to give you a taste of their best cheese pairing this weekend. Visit their event page for the delicious details.

Looking for something artistic? Grab your tickets to see the 'First State Ballet Elegant Souls: A Triple Bill' in Wilmington. Delaware's professional ballet company is presenting the exciting program that 'reveals the range of the company's repertoire.'

If you're searching for something more prehistoric, gather the family and make your way to the Delaware Museum of Natural History to see 'Dinosaur Revolution'-- a new exhibit where you can become a junior palentologist and discover the ancient world of dinosaurs.

With plenty of events, activities and warm weather, be sure to enjoy the long weekend.