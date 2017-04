NBC10 was first on the scene as fire crews fight flames inside a Frankford warehouse. The flames ignited around 4 a.m Saturday morning at the 4200 block of Tacawanna Street.

Nearly two dozen residents in a section of Frankford were evacuated for a short time as firefighters battled an early morning warehouse blaze Saturday, officials said.

About 20 people in 12 homes near the warehouse in the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street left their homes as numerous firefighters fought flames that broke out shortly after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported by 7:30 a.m., and the fire was reportedly knocked down, but the scene remained active.

Photos: Penn Relays Blast From the Past