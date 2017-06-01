Do you recognize this boy?

Police in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley hoped the public could help reunite a wandering child with his parents.

The boy was found around 9:45 a.m. Thursday along the 2000 block of E Pennsylvania Avenue in Allentown wearing Ninja Turtles pajamas and carrying a pair of shoes, Allentown police said. A person in a nearby housing complex alerted police to the boy — who appears to be around 3 years old.

The boy is in good health, police said, but officers couldn’t understand the boy’s name and said he seems to speak both English and Spanish

The boy was in good health, police said.

Children and youth workers looked after the boy as police searched for his parents.

Anyone with information should contact Allentown police.

Correction: The story originally said Ninja Turtle rather than Ninja Turtles



