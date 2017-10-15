WATCH NOW: 230-Foot Smokestack in Wilmington Implodes

Residents beware.

A 230-foot smokestack imploded Sunday at 8 a.m. in Wilmington, Delaware.

Real estate developer Buccini Pollin Group received a city permit to conduct the implosion at the former Bancroft Mills plant on the Brandywine River. The site is being cleared for future redevelopment, according to Delaware Business Now.

The immediate area will be cordoned off until noon. Spectators and park visitors must keep 1,000 feet away from the demolition site. Watch the action below: