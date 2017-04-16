The indictment of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams is impacting the focus of the race to replace him. NBC10's Brandon Hudson reports that trust an integrity were hot topics during a Thursday night debate.

The deadline day for anyone looking to vote in the race for Philadelphia District Attorney or other Pennsylvania primary races is upon us.

The deadline to vote in Pennsylvania’s May 16 primary featuring municipal races like the Philadelphia DA’s race is Monday. You can registered online or by postmarked mail. (Click here to ensure you’re registered.)

The deadline to vote in New Jersey’s June 6 primary that includes gubernatorial candidates vying to represent their parties is May 16. (Click here to see if you’re properly registered.)