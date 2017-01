A driver was killed following a crash near a golf course in Voorhees, New Jersey Sunday morning.

The unidentified Voorhees resident was driving a 2009 Range Rover northbound on Kresson Gibbsboro Road near the Kresson Golf Course when he or she veered off the roadway and struck several trees. The victim died from his or her injuries.

Officials are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Voorhees Police Department at 856-428-5400.