Gunman Shoots, Kills Man in Vineland

A man was shot and killed in Vineland, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

A man was shot and killed in Vineland, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Police say the unidentified man was walking on East Chestnut Avenue between South Myrtle and South State streets around 1:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident may have been a drive-by shooting though they have not yet confirmed. They also have not yet released a description of the suspect. They continue to investigate.