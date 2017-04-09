Gunman Shoots, Kills Man in Vineland | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Gunman Shoots, Kills Man in Vineland

Police say the unidentified man was walking on East Chestnut Avenue between South Myrtle and South State streets around 1:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man was shot and killed in Vineland, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    A man was shot and killed in Vineland, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

    Police say the unidentified man was walking on East Chestnut Avenue between South Myrtle and South State streets around 1:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the incident may have been a drive-by shooting though they have not yet confirmed. They also have not yet released a description of the suspect. They continue to investigate.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices