Next year, Villanova fans, can expect a $60 million renovation to reconstruct the Pavilion, home of the national champion Wildcats Men's Basketball Team. The renovations will commemorate Villanova's famed basketball history, fortify the schools capability to train the country's most elite athletes, and provide a one-of-a-kind game-day experience, the athletics department said. Last year, the Cats won the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and this season the Cats have been ranked as high as No. 1. Check out these artist renderings of Villanova's contemporary Finneran Pavilion set to debut next season.