A vigil was held Tuesday night for a man who was shot and killed outside a Center City nightclub over the weekend.

Arikan Darden, 29, was inside Reserve Lounge, a club on the 700 block of Arch Street, Sunday around 2:30 a.m. when an argument started inside. The argument continued outside of the club leading to an unidentified gunman firing at least 20 shots, according to investigators.

Darden was shot once in the torso and once in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 a.m. A 25-year-old man later showed up at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

On Tuesday hundreds gathered outside Reserve for a vigil in Darden's honor. NBC10 spoke to a family member who helped raise Darden.

"I've never seen him argue and I've had him for 28 years and he never ever, said one foul thing to me," she said. "Please give an opportunity for the future to live. Put the guns down."

