A daycare worker was fired after surveillance video surfaced Friday showing her smacking aand pushing a child.

The Director of Olney Academy confirmed to NBC10 that the worker was immediately fired after the video surfaced on Facebook. In the video, the worker is seen approaching a small child, then swatting him.

Brianna Woods says she's glad the worker was fired. She says it's her 2-year-old son Noah seen falling in the video.

The teacher is then seen smacking the child in the back of the head causing the child to fall down, "I'm glad to hear she's been fired, but when I looked at the video myself I was wondering why she wasn't in cuffs."

The director of the day care told NBC10 they followed protocol by immediately notifying the child abuse hotline.

Woods has filed a police report.





