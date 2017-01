Surveillance video captured two thieves taking a tumble after stealing from a Verizon store on South Street earlier this month. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Caught on Cam: Thieves Slip and Fall After Stealing from Verizon Store

Two men took a tumble after stealing from a Verizon store on South Street, police said.

The suspects entered the Verizon store on 322 South Street back on January 3rd at 3:45 p.m. Investigators say they stole cell phones from the display shelves. As the men ran out of the store they both slipped and fell on the floor. They then got up and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3013/3014.