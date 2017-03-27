For the third time in recent months, a Northeast Philadelphia synagogue is cleaning up broken windows left by vandals.

A maintenance worker arrived to Temple Menorah-Keneseth Chai on Tyson Avenue Monday morning to find a broken window and baseball-sized rock inside the decades’ old temple, Philadelphia Police said.

Workers at the temple believe the vandalism took place sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Northeast Detectives investigated the incident, police said.

After December and January incidents of vandalism, the Citizens Crime Commission offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the repeated vandalism. The synagogue installed surveillance video after eight windows were broken in the January incident.

No one was injured in any incident. Synagogue President Malcolm Adler claimed the synagogue was also vandalized three to four years ago when someone painted a swastika on an outside wall.

