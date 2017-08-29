Police are searching for a man who slashed several tires of police and fire vehicles in Somerdale, New Jersey. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the story.

A man accused of slashing the tires of several police and fire vehicles in Somerdale, New Jersey early Sunday morning had reported to a different police department that his bike was stolen the night before, investigators revealed Tuesday.



Edward J. Holmes III, 51, of Somerdale, is charged with criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal trespass and other related offenses.

Photo credit: Somerdale Police

Investigators say Holmes walked into the municipal parking lot of the Somerdale Police Headquarters Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m. and slashed all four tires on nine marked police vehicles, one marked fire vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to officers. In all, 52 tires were slashed.

Holmes allegedly returned to the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and was caught on video hiding between cars at a house located across the street from police headquarters.

Investigators also say Holmes went to the Camden Metro Police Department Saturday around 11:30 p.m. to report that his bicycle was stolen. Camden Metro Police then reached out to Somerdale Police when they recognized Holmes as the suspect in the vandalism, officials said.

Police believe Holmes is staying in the Camden area at homeless shelters though he is known to travel between Camden and Somerdale. While he is also known to travel on a bicycle, that bicycle was stolen, police said. He is most likely traveling on foot or using public transportation at the moment, according to investigators. Police also said he is known to loiter at transit locations.

Holmes is described as a tall, thin and bald black male with a mustache. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Somerdale Police at 856-428-6324.