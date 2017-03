Police are searching for a vandal or vandals who damaged cars in Jenkintown Saturday. Police say six cars parked between the 200 block of Rodman Avenue and Cloverly Avenue were damaged at some point between 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The windows of all the cars were broken. Officials believe the suspect shot the windows with a BB gun. No one was injured during the incident, police continue to investigate.