Hundreds of children in one New Jersey County may need to be re-vaccinated due to vaccine storage issues.

The New Jersey Department of Health said vaccines used in a low-cost program at Dr. Michael Bleiman’s Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine in Manahawkin were possible poorly refrigerated.

As a result, the shots to around 900 children may not be as effective for a range of preventable childhood diseases. "The vaccines the children received include measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis A & B, rotavirus, DTaP/Tdap, Hib, pneumococcal, polio, meningococcal and HPV," said health officials in a news release.

The children are in no danger, said health officials. But, they urged any children vaccinated between November 2014 and July 28, 2016 be check out for possible re-vaccination as the vaccines the children received may not be as effective as first thought.

Health officials filed a complaint with the state medical board for allegations of gross negligence, professional misconduct and other violations against Dr. Bleiman.

No one answered the phone at Bleiman’s office Tuesday morning.