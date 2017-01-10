Hundreds of Children Going to New Jersey Clinic May Need Re-Vaccinated | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Hundreds of Children Going to New Jersey Clinic May Need Re-Vaccinated

By NBC10 Staff

    Hundreds of children in one New Jersey County may need to be re-vaccinated due to vaccine storage issues.

    The New Jersey Department of Health said vaccines used in a low-cost program at Dr. Michael Bleiman’s Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine in Manahawkin were possible poorly refrigerated.

    As a result, the shots to around 900 children may not be as effective for a range of preventable childhood diseases. "The vaccines the children received include measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis A & B, rotavirus, DTaP/Tdap, Hib, pneumococcal, polio, meningococcal and HPV," said health officials in a news release.

    The children are in no danger, said health officials. But, they urged any children vaccinated between November 2014 and July 28, 2016 be check out for possible re-vaccination as the vaccines the children received may not be as effective as first thought.

    Health officials filed a complaint with the state medical board for allegations of gross negligence, professional misconduct and other violations against Dr. Bleiman.

    No one answered the phone at Bleiman’s office Tuesday morning.

    Published 10 minutes ago
