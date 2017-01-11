A Utah-based home security company will be paying out to Pennsylvania customers after settling with the state for allegedly making misrepresentations during door-to-door solicitations.

In a release from the Office of Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer on Wednesday, Vivint Inc., also known as APX Alarm Solutions Inc., reached a legal settlement with the state “for allegedly violating the Commonwealth’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law as it sold home security systems in Pennsylvania.”

In the release, the investigation directed by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection states that agents from Vivint claimed to residents during door-to-door knocks that they were affiliated with the homeowner’s existing security companies and said the systems and services needed to be updated or replaced, among other claims.

The settlement also alleges Vivint failed to honor its cancellation policy and the company is accused of attempting to collect fees after consumers canceled their contracts.

“Under the terms of the settlement, Vivint is required to pay restitution to certain consumers who have previously filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection,” the release states. Vivint must also pay back additional consumers who submit valid complains by March 10.

In response to the settlement, a release states Vivint has agreed to comply with Consumer Protection Law and Unfair Trade Practices, along with obtaining signed copies of any contract and wearing clear identification that states first and last name when knocking on doors.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint regarding Vivint are encouraged to call 1-800-441-2555 or file a complaint online.