A man was caught on surveillance video taking an upskirt photo of a woman inside a Gloucester County Walmart store.

Police say the unidentified suspect was inside the Walmart on Route 42 in Turnersville, New Jersey Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 5:11 p.m. A woman noticed the man following her around the store and texted a friend. At one point the woman suspected the man was trying to take a picture up her skirt and made eye contact with him, according to investigators.

After several minutes, believing he had left and stopped following her, the woman heard a camera sound and turned to find the man with his phone under her skirt, police said. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police released surveillance video and photos of a man accused of taking an upskirt photo of a woman at a Walmart in Turnersville, New Jersey.

Photo credit: Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County)

Investigators say the woman confronted the man who showed no remorse or concern. The man then walked away before running to the parking lot.

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, please email Detective Ryan Kelly at Rtkelly@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or call 856-589-0330 X1127.

