Police arrested a man who they say was caught on surveillance video taking an upskirt photo of a woman inside a Gloucester County Walmart store.

Joshua Nicholas of Williamstown, New Jersey was arrested Wednesday and charged with invasion of privacy and harassment.



Police say Nicholas was inside the Walmart on Route 42 in Turnersville, New Jersey on Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 5:11 p.m. A woman told police she noticed him following her around the store and texted a friend. At one point the woman suspected Nicholas was trying to take a picture up her skirt and made eye contact with him, according to investigators.

After several minutes, believing he had left and stopped following her, the woman heard a camera sound and turned to find Nicholas with his phone under her skirt, police said. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police released surveillance video and photos of a man accused of taking an upskirt photo of a woman at a Walmart in Turnersville, New Jersey.

Photo credit: Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County)

Investigators say the woman confronted Nicholas who showed no remorse or concern. He then walked away before running to the parking lot.

Nicholas was released after his arrest Wednesday pending a future court date.

