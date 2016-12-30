More than six years after tough economic times caused a Montgomery County township to turn to a four-day work week, workers will be on the job five days a week in the New Year.

Upper Merion Township announced Friday that the township will turn to a traditional five-day workweek on Jan. 3.

The township – which encompasses King of Prussia, Gulph Mills, part of Wayne and other towns – went to a compressed four-day workweek in 2010 in an effort to lower utility costs and conserve resources during the economic downturn.

The township said it hopes to better serve the community with the five-day workweek that includes township offices being open Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Transitioning from a four-day week to a five-day week will allow township staff to provide expanded service to our residents," said supervisor chair Bill Jenaway. Top News: Syria, Iraq and More