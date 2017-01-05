Ahead of potential snow, a Montgomery County township wants residents and workers to know exactly when public works crews get to plowing roads.

Upper Merion Township announced Thursday the launch of interactive GIS-based mapping system TRAISR to "show exactly when and where leaf removal, street sweeping and snow removal has occurred."

The township said in its news release that the system is most important during snow events, like what is expected overnight Thursday into Friday:

"Residents can log on to the portal via the township website and see an interactive map of snow emergency routes. Once the snow stops and the township begins final clean-up mode, only then will the map reflect which roads have been plowed: green roads have been cleared, light gray roads are still to be completely cleared."

The system basically uses GPS tracking of township vehicles to update a public mapping portal every 15 minutes once a "storm event has passed," said the township, which encompasses King of Prussia, Gulph Mills, part of Wayne and other towns.

"TRAISR will provide another layer of transparency for our residents that hasn't been available until recently," said supervisor chair Bill Jenaway. "Real-time tracking will not only being more efficiency to public works operations, but all provide residents with better information to hopefully alleviate some of the concerns associated with storm cleanup."

In case you’re having trouble tracking that plow, the township released a video to help people navigate the mapping portal.