Montgomery County Police Dept. Asks Public to Turn in 'Dangerously Addictive Substances': Girl Scout Cookies | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Montgomery County Police Dept. Asks Public to Turn in 'Dangerously Addictive Substances': Girl Scout Cookies

The Upper Dublin police department is one of a growing number of departments to use social media to engage in fun ways with the public, and poke fun at itself.

By Brian X. McCrone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Upper Dublin police department turned to social media Wednesday to ask for the public's help in getting some "dangerously addictive substances" off the streets: Girl Scout cookies.

    The department jokingly added that it would dispose of the cookies in a safe manner. They apparently have a disposal expert on staff named Officer Bochanski.

    Upper Dublin is among a growing number of police departments and other public agencies using social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to engage with the public. Perhaps most notably, the Philadelphia police department has had fun with the public through social media for the last couple years, dedicating one of their public relations officers, Sgt. Eric Gripp, as social media chief.

    On Friday (the 13th) last week, Upper Dublin joked about a common excuse they hear from defendants.

    And on Jan. 1, they posted wishes for a "Happy New Year" in a way that would leave Homer Simpson and Chief Wiggum salivating.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices