The Upper Dublin police department turned to social media Wednesday to ask for the public's help in getting some "dangerously addictive substances" off the streets: Girl Scout cookies.

The department jokingly added that it would dispose of the cookies in a safe manner. They apparently have a disposal expert on staff named Officer Bochanski.

Upper Dublin is among a growing number of police departments and other public agencies using social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to engage with the public. Perhaps most notably, the Philadelphia police department has had fun with the public through social media for the last couple years, dedicating one of their public relations officers, Sgt. Eric Gripp, as social media chief.

On Friday (the 13th) last week, Upper Dublin joked about a common excuse they hear from defendants.

And on Jan. 1, they posted wishes for a "Happy New Year" in a way that would leave Homer Simpson and Chief Wiggum salivating.