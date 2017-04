Unusual robberies caught on camera. A robber preparing to rob a Dunkin Donuts on N Broad Street in Philadelphia's Fern Rock neighborhood does some stretches in the parking lot before bursting into the shop. Another group broke a door at Beverage One on Grant Avenue in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philly with a large stone then ran out with some cigarettes and Twisted Tea. Both heists occurred within minutes of each other early on April 22.