Men of all ages are invited to take charge of their health at the 20th Annual Men’s Wellness Breakfast.

The event, sponsored by Kenny and Faatimah Gamble, offers preventative health education for men to learn the latest in traditional and holistic medicines. The event will include a breakfast, educational forum and free health screenings—including chiropractic consultation and hearing screenings.

A list of presenters, including founder and medical director of the Burton Wellness Injury Center, Frederick Burton M.D., will be leading discussions on various topics including heart disease and reproductive health.

The forum will take place on Sunday at the Universal Audenried Charter School at 3301 Tasker Street in Philadelphia. Over 500 men have already registered, but tickets are still available. For more information, visit their official website.