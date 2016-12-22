Inferno Devours New Jersey Furniture Store

There were no serious injuries but investigators were still trying to figure out as of Wednesday evening how it started. Marc Santia reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters were battling a large blaze at a furniture store in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The blaze at the store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen broke out at about 11:45 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building.

Chopper 4 footage showed a thick black plume of smoke that could be seen from midtown Manhattan. Over the scene, firefighters could be seen putting water on the raging blaze.

It's not clear if anyone was in the building at the time.

One first responder was seen at the scene being carried away on a strether, but authorities said that there were no serious injuries.

The cause of the blaze is unclear.