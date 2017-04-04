The US Postal Service will soon launch a new set of stamps inspired by the cuisines of of Central and South America and the Caribbean.

It is called the "Delicious Forever" edition and each pack of 20 stamps contains six designs: images of Puerto Rican sancocho, Mexican tamales and chiles rellenos, Peruvian ceviche, and the empanadas and flan that are consumed in most Latin American countries.

According to the official page of the USPS, each and every one of the dishes included in the selection has influenced Americans in some way.

The stamps will be available beginning April 20, but may be pre-ordered at the USPS website. The cost per sheet is $ 9.80.

The designs were created by John Parra and Antonio Alcalá. Each was made with several layers of acrylic paint to add a retro touch.