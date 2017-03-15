The trick to walking safely on ice is to walk like a penguin. Infographic by Tablet Infographics

The U.S. Postal Service wanted to make sure they could deliver the mail Wednesday by asking residents to do something: shovel and salt.

If you don’t, you might not get your mail as the postal service looks to protect mail carriers from slips and falls.

"No one wants to inconvenience the customer," South Jersey/Delaware district manager Sharon Young said. "However, we must ensure the safety of our employees."

The postal service asked that people clear sidewalks, porches, steps and walkways of snow and ice so that everyone can be safe after inches of snow and ice fell in much of the area.

"The best way to avoid injury is prevention," Young said. "Please help our employees provide the best service they can, as safely as possible. Your cooperation is most appreciated and will help us provide timely delivery of your mail." Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

The Postal Service offered these tips to ensure the mail gets where it needs to go:

• Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

• Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

• Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

• Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

First Alert Weather Alert Full List of School Closings, Delays

If a mail carrier feels a situation is unsafe, they could hold the mail until later, said the postal service.