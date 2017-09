The UPS truck stopped in the intersection of 8th and Market streets.

A UPS driver struck an elderly woman in Center City Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

The truck was going westbound on Walnut Street at 8th Street when it struck the 91-year-old woman, Philadelphia Police said.

The woman’s condition wasn’t known.

The truck stopped in the middle of the intersection. Expect traffic troubles in the area as police had the area roped off.

The circumstances of the wreck weren't immediately available.